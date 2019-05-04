|
DR. NANCY MCNAMARA
February 9, 1949 - April 30, 2019
Dr. Nancy McNamara, a cardiologist for nearly 30 years in Bakersfield, died on April 30 after complications from cancer surgery. She was 70.
A native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Dr. McNamara was a graduate of the Mount Auburn School of Nursing in Cambridge. She earned her medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School after working for more than a decade as an emergency room nurse at Mount Auburn Hospital. She did her residency in cardiology at Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles and a fellowship in that specialty at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
An inveterate traveler and a talented photographer, Dr. McNamara went on camera safari in Kenya, saw the giant tortoises of the Galapagos Islands, visited the capitals of Europe and Asia, and captured on film the ice floes of Antarctica.
The daughter of the late Daniel J. McNamara and the late Frances T. (Doherty) McNamara, Dr. McNamara is survived by her siblings: Maureen Calisi of Stoneham, MA; Daniel J. McNamara Jr. of Englewood, FL; and Eileen McNamara May of Wellesley, MA; eights nieces and nephews and her many friends and former patients in Bakersfield.
Those wishing to honor Dr. McNamara's memory may make a contribution to the Petforming Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), 1065 Pool Station Road, San Andreas, CA 95249.
Services will be private.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 4, 2019