NANCY ROMANINI
December 4, 1923 - December 31, 2019
Nancy Romanini went to be with the Lord December 31, 2019. She was born in Bakersfield December 4, 1923 to Italian immigrants Giovanni and Maria Fanucchi from Tassignano, Italy. Raised on the farm south of Bakersfield, she attended a one room school house with her brothers, walking to school on a dirt road from 1st through 8th grade, unless it rained. On rainy days they took the horse and buggy because the roads were too muddy to walk. She had fond memories of returning home to her mother's warm kitchen, helping herself to hot minestrone soup and crusty bread baked in an outside brick oven. She noted that classes were sometimes very small, depending on what crops needed students for labor.
Nancy graduated from Kern County Union High School (currently BHS) in 1941 and married Guido Romanini in 1942. They celebrated 50 years of marriage together. They made their home in Buttonwillow where Guido farmed, and they raised their two children, John and Donna. In 1975 they moved into Bakersfield where she enjoyed the activities of the Kern City community. She enjoyed classes in oil painting, pottery, and gardening, and she enjoyed making chicken soup for her many great grandchildren. Nancy was active in St Philips Church, working in various events and volunteering to deliver "Meals on Wheels" for elderly. She enjoyed her girlfriends in their weekly bowling league, trips to LA for Broadway plays, meeting for lunch with the bunco group, and traveling. She was a member of Italian Catholic Federation, Dante Italian Heritage, Golden Agers (St Francis), and 50's Plus (St. Philips) Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Guido, in 1992. She was also preceded by her parents and her brothers Angelo and Eugene Fanucchi. She is survived by her children John Romanini (Chris), Donna Toretta (Donny), four grandchildren Brian Romanini (Erika), Tom Toretta (Maria), Mark Romanini (Cheyenne), and Lainie Torigiani (Ryan). Her great grandchildren are Tommy, Mikaela, Madisen, Elysa, Arianna, Johnny, Luke, Piper, Gianna, Ellie, and Charlie.
The family wishes to acknowledge the outstanding care she received from a dedicated team of Jeanie, Rosa, Adrianne, and Maggie, with tender oversight from Hoffmann Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Mercy Foundation, 2215 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
A woman who loved her faith, services will be Friday, January 3 at 10:00am at St Philips at 7100 Stockdale Hwy. Pallbearers are Brian, Mark, and Luke Romanini, Tom, Tommy and Johnny Toretta, and Ryan Torigiani.