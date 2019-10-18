|
|
NANCY SUZANNE HOLLOWAY
1961 - 2019
Nancy was born on March 2, 1961 in Delano, CA the fourth of six children of Al and Betty Holloway who preceded her in death. Raised in Wasco, she attended St. John's School and Wasco Union High School class of 1979. Nancy continued her education at CSUB then transferred to her parents' beloved alma mater, the University of Southern California. She proudly graduated in 1983 with a degree in English Literature. She obtained her teaching credential from CSUB shortly thereafter and loved teaching at various schools in Kern County and BCSD for the past 28 years.
Nancy passed away after a brief illness on October 15, 2019 at the age of 58 years. A beloved daughter, sister, teacher and friend, she will be lovingly remembered by her siblings and their spouses: Sherman Holloway, Joanne (David) Turnipseed, Scott (Debbie) Holloway, Stacy (David) Cargill, and Christopher (Staci) Holloway.
She will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Patrick) Ledergerber, Julianna Turnipseed, Nicholas and Nathan Holloway, Brian and Patrick Holloway, her great nephews Damian and Dominic Ledergerber, many extended family members, dear friends and colleagues.
Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Monday, October 21 at 9:30 am. Interment will be private.
Fight On, Nancy! We love you!
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019