Naomi Ruth (Reichert) England

Naomi Ruth (Reichert) England Obituary

NAOMI RUTH (REICHERT) ENGLAND
December 15, 1941 - August 10, 2019

Naomi Ruth (Reichert) England was born on December 15, 1941 in Bakersfield, CA., and went on to be with the Lord on August 10, 2019.

She went to school in Bakersfield until high school, when she moved to Shafter.

In 1980 she married Pete Reichert. They had 29 years of love, happiness and travel.

In 2009 she lost her first husband, and married again to Roy England in 2012. Ruth and Roy loved and took care of each other until the end.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Mae Patrick, sister Jonita Underwood, and brothers Doyl, James and Lloyd Patrick, and her first husband Pete Reichert.

Viewing will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., from 5:00 - 9:00pm, Tuesday, August 20th. Funeral will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, at 2:00pm, Wednesday, August 21st.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 14, 2019
