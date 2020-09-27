NAYDEEN MORTON

September 11, 1918- September 20 2020, PASSES AT 102 YEARS OLD

Naydeen O. Morton passed on to her eternal home on September 20, 2020.

She was 102 years old on September 11, 2020. She was born to Ernie and Grace Stillions, farmers, in Anderson, Missouri. Naydeen attended a 2-room schoolhouse with her only sister, Hazel, which passed on May 16, 2006. After completing school, she was off to Joplin, Missouri to attend Beau Geste Beauty College.

Naydeen started her career as a Cosmetologist in Noel, Missouri and then moved to California in 1940. She worked as a waitress in the PX at Moffett Field while living in Mountain View, CA. Then she moved to Richmond, CA and became a welderette (woman welder) at Shipyard Number 3.

Naydeen met George W. Morton while he was serving in the United States Navy. On February 13, 1946, Naydeen and George were married. George W. Morton passed on January 17, 1962. During her marriage to George, they gave birth to Walter then Don which are both Military Veterans. Walter is living in Sekiu, Washington and Don is temporarily residing in Bakersfield.

The entire family moved to Bakersfield in 1952. George and Naydeen were members and attended the First Baptist Church, Bakersfield where they served as Deacon and Deaconess. Naydeen also sang in the Chancel Choir. While attending a Mark Lowry concert at Valley Baptist Church in 2012, Naydeen as the oldest attendee sang a duet with Mark of The Old Rugged Cross. After George passed on Naydeen attended Business College and started a career in the Mortgage Banking business. During her career, she was named "Woman of the Year" by the American Business Woman's Association in 1979. Naydeen served as an appointed representative by HUD from Washington DC to serve on the committee for US Single Family Homes.

She served at all levels in many professional, community service and faithbased organizations. Retired in 1993 but stayed active in church and church related groups and a current member of Rock Harbor Church.

Naydeen Morton is survived by her 2 sons, Walter married to Sandra Morton, Don married to Aida Morton; her niece, Lea Ryder; her grandchildren, Caryn Chalabian, John Morton and Kimberly Morton; her great-grandchildren, Carson Chalabian and Jacob Chalabian.

Naydeen lived a long and wonderful life. She will be missed by all of her family and friends here on earth but now has taken up residency in Heaven.