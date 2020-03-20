|
NEIL GORDON HARRIS
July 14, 1936 - March 10, 2020
Neil passed peacefully from this life to eternity with Christ on March 10, 2020 after a gradual decline in health. He was surrounded by family and caregivers during his last days.
Neil was born in Bakersfield, CA to Fern Idella Ridgeway and Robert Taylor Harris. He attended East Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield College, and was a Specialist 4 as a Cryptographer in the Army, stationed in Germany.
He met and married the love of his life, Nancy Elaine James on a blind date set up by his cousin and sister, while on leave from Germany. Returning to Bakersfield, he married Nancy and they had three daughters. His legacy continues through his family.
Neil is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Elaine Harris, daughters, Rosalee Easter (Brad), Victoria Williams, Paula Cowan (Bruce), seven grandchildren- Amber Newsom, Bryan Easter (Heather), Sarah Vasquez (Chris), Heather Steinbeck (Scott), Amanda Cabrerra (Joey), Madison and Taylor Cowan, and ten great-grandchildren. Neil is also survived by many sisters and brothers in law, nephews, nieces and extended family.
Neil worked as a shift supervisor for Tosco Petroleum, Golden Bear and Texaco Refinery retiring in 1997. He enjoyed drawing, listening to music, reading, aviation and building model planes. He was an avid football fan who supported high school football, rarely missing an East Bakersfield Blade game. His love of history and politics was a common topic of conversation. Above all he loved his family and devoted his life to their care.
A Celebration of Life service will not be held at this time due to the COVID-19 crisis however, a future service will occur to honor Neil. A private Veteran graveside will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, for the family on Monday, March 23 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hoffman Hospice and the Republican Party.