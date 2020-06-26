NELDA JO OLDHAM

1927 - 2020

Nelda Jo Oldham went to Heaven to join her loved ones on June 6, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. Nelda was a beloved mother, a favorite aunt to many, a wonderful grandmother, a great grandmother and a loyal friend. She was a long time resident of Bakersfield. She was living in her own home until her passing. Nelda was 92.

Born in 1927 in Loco, Oklahoma, Nelda was the oldest of seven children. Her mother was Inez Hawley and father Rebel Byram. Nelda and the other children lived in modest conditions among the farms near Ardmore, Oklahoma. Daughter of a sharecropper, Nelda attended Dixie Elementary School until the family chose to flee the Dust Bowl in Oklahoma, looking for a better life. Nelda, her mother and siblings moved to California to join her stepfather James Hawley where they lived in the Arvin Farm Labor Migratory Camp. She later attended Bakersfield High School and graduated early at 16 years old, a straight A student. She worked on the school newspaper and had strong calligraphy, typing and editing skills. Nelda married William Johnston in 1943, and moved to Atlanta, and returned to California working in the war factories around Venice, California. One assignment found her in Yosemite, where she assisted in the care of the war wounded at Ahwahnee Hotel, taken over by the U.S. Navy and converted to a hospital. Nelda and William Johnston had a son Martin Johnston born in 1947, and she later returned to Bakersfield with her son. Nelda went to work for the Housing Authority of the County of Kern beginning in 1947. Working in various jobs, she eventually met and later married August "Gene" Oldham in 1951. They had two children Stacy and Alicia. She went to work for W.B. Camp and Sons for 3 years and worked her way up to the position of office manager. Later, in 1958, Nelda returned to the Housing Authority where she rose to the position of project manager, eventually promoted to the Executive Director of the Housing Authority for the County of Kern. During the 70's, it was rare to find a woman in an executive position. Ironically, one of her housing project responsibilities included the Arvin (Sunset) Camp, where she spent some of her youth. Nelda retired from the Housing Authority in 1981 after 24 years of service.

Nelda enjoyed reading, from the time she was a little girl, she read all the great Classics. She remembers as a young girl seeing John Steinbeck working on his draft of the "Grapes of Wrath". She became a lifelong fan of his and Hemingway's works. Nelda had the gift of exceptional memory and had the ability to recall an event and the details of her life going back to childhood, raising kids and working for the Housing Authority. Nelda always loved to sing and could be found singing accompanied by her musician husband, Gene Oldham. She remembered clearly the day the young Buck Owens came to the house asking Gene to go on tour with him as a guitar-man and fiddler. Nelda enjoyed the Bakersfield Country Music scene with her husband and the many jam sessions that occurred at the Oldham home. She had a green thumb and could be found working in the garden. She was known in the family as not only a good cook, but also as the great "pie chef" and enjoyed her chance to be with children, grandchildren and friends. Nelda especially liked her travels across America, and to Europe and to Singapore. The last adventure was a fun trip to Ireland in 2016.

Nelda is survived by brother Doug Hawley (Liz) of Bakersfield, California, daughter Alicia Selby (Bruce) of Magnolia, Texas, daughter-in-law Sue Johnston of Odessa, Florida and son Stacy Oldham (Barbara) of Cypress, California. She is survived by grandson Alex Oldham (Leslie) of Manhattan Beach, Laurel Selby Coulter of Seattle, Washington, Joseph Johnston of Savannah, Georgia, Stuart Oldham of Los Angeles, Amanda Flores (Jeison) of Odessa, Florida, Keith Oldham (Michaelann) of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Russell Selby (Courtney) of Richmond, Texas. Great grandchildren include Carter Oldham, Logan Oldham, Barrett Oldham, Micah Flores, Baylen Flores, Kamryn Flores and Catherine Richmond.

Nelda is preceded in death by Inez Hawley, Rebel Byram, Randall Hawley, George Hawley, Don Hawley, Elda Hawley Lasiter, Gerald Hawley, James Hawley, Martin Johnston and Gene Oldham. Services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield on July 11th at 9:30 am in the Chapel followed by graveside service. The family respects the current Covid health concerns of all and will make every effort to observe social distancing. Masks are required in the Chapel, but will be provided if necessary. We also understand there will be people who will not be able to attend. Therefore, the service will be streamed live at greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com. (Obituary Listing - click on Nelda's photo) A celebration of Nelda's life will be planned for the Spring 2021.