NELLIE LEE BAZZELL
April 16, 1935 - July 19, 2019
Nellie Lee Bazzell was born April 16, 1935 to James and Idella Dobbins, and passed away July 19, 2019 at the age of 84 in Arroyo Grande, CA surrounded by family and love. Nellie married Howard B. Bazzell on December 10, 1954.
Nellie is survived by six children. Steve (Tommie) Bazzell of Roseburg, OR, Debbie (William) Dick of Cottonwood, AZ, Terrie (Jim) Beckett of Ketchikan, AK, Sherrie (Louie) Freitas of Oceano, CA, Kerrie (Cindy Stone) Bazzell of Henderson, KY, and Merrie (Mike) Vossen of Bakersfield, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren Stefanie Friel, Davida White, Eric Jordan, Matthew Toombs, Elizabeth, Evan, Ben and Joshua Beckett, Jeff and Kristi Temple, Taryn Bazzell, Michael and Matthew Vossen, 18 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren, sister-in-law Beverly (Dom) Guliuzza and many nieces and nephews. Nellie was preceeded in death by her husband Howard, her parents Jim and Idella, grandson James Jordan, and brother David (Vivian) Dobbins.
Nellie had a very creative side. As a young girl, she taught herself to sew and made many of her own clothes, and as her family grew, she not only made everyday clothes for them but also dress up clothes, doll clothes, nursery items, quilts with curtains and shams to match, and let's not forget the matching quilts and pillows for her granddogs. She taught herself to play piano, and at our request would play and sing for us. She and Howard could cut a rug, too. While raising 6 children, she managed to get her GED and AA degree, thus launching a very successful career as Director of Financial Services for the City of Taft, after starting out as a police dispatcher. What will be remembered most about Nellie is her infectious laugh (often aimed at herself), her ever-present smile and her love of family and friends.
Funeral services will be at West Side District Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m. under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Homes. Officiating will be Pastor Jerry Buzzell.