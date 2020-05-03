NETTIE SANCHEZ
August 8, 1931 - March 24, 2020 Nettie was born on August 8, 1931 to Lucas and Panfila Padilla in Bakersfield, California. She was the 5th child of 10. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and St. Francis High School At an early age she met the love of her life, Juan. They were married on August 9, 1947. Her priority was her love for her husband and her children. Together they raised 10 children. Nettie was a beautiful lady. She was known as "The Bling Bling Lady". She always dressed to impress. She was admired by everyone. She loved hearing her husband Juan play the guitar. She was known as the lady who loved to dance. In 1977 they moved to Fresno where she lived the rest of her life. She was loved by many and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Joe Sanchez (Sandra), David Sanchez (Toy), Tony Sanchez (Mary), Yolanda Polin (Danny), Susie Salcido (Mark), Randall Sanchez (Lynne), James Sanchez (Barbara), Eva Gonzalez (Jorge) and son-in-law, Tony Esqueda; her sisters, Teresa Padilla and Evelyn Montanio and brother Louie Padilla. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Juan; her parents; daughters, Mary Teresa and Judy Esqueda and her son Patrick. A Visitation will be held May 5, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.). A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Union Cemetery. Condolences may be left on Nettie Sanchez's online guestbook at www.bashamfuneralcare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 3, 2020.