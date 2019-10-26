|
NICHOLAS A. LOPEZ - (NICO)
April 5, 1951 - October 21, 2019
Nick went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2019. He was born April 5, 1951 to Tony and Georgia Lopez in Bakersfield, CA., where he resided most of his life. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Garces Memorial High School and was a 1969 graduate of Bakersfield High School. Nick worked in his professional career for Southern Pacific Railroad as a draftsman and for PG&E as a surveyor.
Nick's favorite thing to do was spend time at the beach with his wife and partner of 29 years, Irma and his beloved dogs, or in the Mammoth Mountains fishing with his boys. He was an avid outdoorsmen and had the keen ability to build and complete projects varying from construction to farming. He was also a loyal lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved to watch his team play.
He is survived by his wife, Irma Lopez, mother, Georgia Lopez, sons Ernesto Lopez (Donette), Nicholas Lopez (Stacie), Dominic Lopez (Lacey), Paul Bustamante, Brandon Bustamante, Pete Bustamante (Cshelle), Sister Sandra Gonzalez (Dave). He is also survived by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous family members. He was preceded in death by his son Andrew Trevor Lopez, father Tony Lopez and beloved grandma Toya.
Services for Nick will be on Monday October 28, 2019, viewing 4:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave. Funeral on Tuesday October 29, 2019 St Francis Catholic Church, Rosary at 9:30 a.m., mass 10:00 a.m. burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery on River Blvd.
Nick's faith was unwavering and he knew the LORD. He also believed that one day we will ALL be reunited in perfect love. Love You Dad, Forever.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 26, 2019