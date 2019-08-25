|
NICHOLAS "NICK" ERIC PETERS
1978 - 2019
Nicholas "Nick" Eric Peters was born on April 16, 1978 in Bakersfield, California. God called him home to Heaven on August 3, 2019. He miraculously survived a near fatal injury in 1996. God blessed us with the gift of Nick's wonderfully upbeat, comical, and positive personality for twenty-three additional years. He passed away peacefully in his sleep. We will be forever grateful for our time with him and Nick will always be missed.
From the time Nick was two years old, he was an avid reader and loved learning. He could mentally solve complex math problems with ease. He graduated from Garces High School in 1996 and was accepted to the University of Southern California with an academic scholarship. He attended Bakersfield College and USC. Nick was a people person and truly loved being around friends; no one was a stranger to Nick! He had a way of making everyone feel special and was definitely a bright light to all he encountered. He loved sports (especially the Philadelphia Eagles), traveling to new places, politics, and practicing his Spanish speaking.
Nick will forever be in the hearts of his family: his parents, Eric and Cynthia Peters; sisters Jennifer Adams (Brad) and Erica Bocook (Drew); nieces and nephews: Peyton, Will, Bryn, and Cole; grandparents Jean Allsman and Ken Peters; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly. Nick was greeted in Heaven by his grandparents: Walter Allsman and Dorothy Peters.
A celebration of Nick's life will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at River Lakes Community Church 4301 Calloway Drive Bakersfield, California 93312.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 25, 2019