|
|
NICHOLAS ERNEST DUKELLIS, SCPO USN (RET)
May 2, 1925 - February 4, 2020
Nicholas "Ernie" Dukellis (Doukas) was born on May 2, 1925 in Indio, CA to Arthur and Sadie (Cay) Dukellis. He was one of eight boys and one sister.
Predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Carmella Eleanor Dukellis (Cardella). He is survived by his sons Nick G Dukellis (wife Rebecca Dawn,), Gregory J. Dukellis, and Christopher G. Dukellis (husband Timothy Hunter); his grandsons Nicholas W. Dukellis (wife Ariel Sarver Dukellis) and Benjamin E. Dukellis; his sister Caroline Innes and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nicholas spent most of his youth in Los Angeles, graduating Valedictorian from Jacob A Riis High School in 1943. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 and proudly served until 1968, whereupon he was transferred to the Fleet Reserve until retirement in 1973. He served on many ships and in many stations including the USS St. Paul CA73, USS Manchester CL83, USS Corson AVP37, USS Brinkley-Bass DD887, USS Ranger CV61; US Sofar Station in Point Sur, CA, US NAGS in Jacksonville FL, VP9, VF 64, Nas Alameda and US NAVSTA Treasure Island. Upon entering civilian life in California he became Food Service Supervisor of Timber School District in Newbury Park, then Food Director of the Ventura Townehouse. He went on to become a Food Services and Home Economics Teacher at Maricopa High School for 18 years until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the Muedall/Oildale Lodge F&AM and the Golden Empire Branch 26 Fleet Reserve Association. Nicholas enjoyed researching genealogy, history, gardening and model railroading. He was always good for an old groaner joke and was an excellent cook. His sense of humor and easygoing manner will be missed by all that knew him.
A Trisagion will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield. Church services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10 AM with burial to follow at 1:15 PM at the Bakersfield National Veterans Cemetery in Arvin, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 9, 2020