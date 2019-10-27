|
|
NICHOLAS JOSEPH CORBELL
July 20, 1977 - October 20, 2019
Nicholas Joseph Corbell was born on July 20th, 1977, in Bakersfield, California. He grew up and lived in Bakersfield, attending Stockdale High School. After graduating in 1995 Nick proudly served his country for 4 years in the United States Navy. You could always find Nick on his Harley or with his friends and family. His big kid attitude made him a favorite amongst his nieces and nephews, while his helping hand was always something everyone could count on. A great man, son, brother and friend, he will be dearly missed.
Nick was preceded in death by his father, Houston Corbell.
He is survived by his mother and step father, Curtis and Sherry McFadden; brother Brandon and wife Amber; sister Rebekah and husband Leonard; brother Kurtis and wife Cindy; nieces, Topanga, Hailey, Giana, Savanna, and Chloe; nephews, Jaxson and Josh, as well as many friends and family.
A celebration of Nick's life will be held at the Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church (7001 Auburn Street, Bakersfield) on Friday, November 1st, 2019, at 1:00 P.M.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 27, 2019