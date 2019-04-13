|
NICKOLAS KANGLES
January 20, 1952 - April 5, 2019
Nick was born in Bakersfield to Patricia and Gus Kangles. Later on, Patricia remarried Ross Mortensen, who became his step-dad. He graduated West High in 1970. His early life included being a cowboy and working on a ranch for Rossi Brothers. Nick had many skills and abilities which included truck driving, piloting, and gold mining. As a self employed man he founded Youth Corps Screen Printing, Kangles Hay, Nick Kangles Construction, and Kangles Trucking.
In his early 20's, Nick's life was radically transformed when he gave his life to Jesus Christ. He acknowledged that without God he would have no life at all, and therefore he was confident and unashamed to live his life in whatever way God led. He lived the rest of his days to glorify God, to speak the truth of God's word, and to follow the call God placed on his life.
He attended Rhema Bible Training Center in Tulsa where he met the love of his life, Cindy. He was the most wonderful husband she could have ever asked for. They had 39 years of living an adventurous life wherever God sent them. This life included being youth pastors in Tulsa, pastoring Harvesters Church, training others in evangelism through Youth Corps, and missionary work both in the US and overseas. He took many trips to Jamaica, but Nick had a special passion in his heart for the country of Guyana.
Nick accomplished whatever he set his heart to do. Besides living his life to serve God, he considered his greatest accomplishment in life to be raising his three daughters. He was the perfect example of what a husband, father, brother, and man of God should be.
Nick was a generous and loving follower of Christ. Everyone loved to sit and talk with him, just to hear all the knowledge he had about the most random topics. He had so much knowledge about the important things in life, but he also knew the funny little side notes to so many things.
Nick loved people and left lasting impressions wherever he went. He has touched many lives throughout his life, and his impact is widely felt across Bakersfield, this country, and the far reaches of the world he traveled. He will be missed by the many people who knew him, and especially by his family: His wife Cindy, daughter Kelsea Linnell and son-in-law David, daughter Kylea Kangles, daughter Kandea Arriola and son-in-law Michael, sister Dina Keigley and brother-in-law John, and grandchildren Olivia and Maximus Arriola, and many extended family members and friends.
Services will be held on April 18th, at 11:00 am, and Valley Bible Fellowship. 2300 East Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93306.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse in honor of Nick.
www.samaritanspurse.org