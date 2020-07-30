NICOLAS CEDILLO PATINO JR.

September 10, 1963 - July 26, 2020

Nicolas "Nick" Patino Jr. passed away peacefully with his family beside him after a short battle with cancer. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He was born to Nicolas Sr. and Maria Patino in Bakersfield.

Nick is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Eloise Patino, his two sons Greg and Nicolas Patino, grandchildren and his siblings Marta, Sergio, Mark, Hector, Phillip, Roy, Pat, William, James, Jackie and many nieces and nephews.

He loved fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle and just enjoying the outdoors Nick was one of Jehovah's Witnesses he made his dedication to serve Jehovah March 29, 1992 He had a strong faith in the resurrection at John 5:28-29 The hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear His voice and come out. Nick believed wholeheartedly in the promise that Jesus Christ made.

His memorial talk will be held August 3, 2020, at 7pm. on Zoom.