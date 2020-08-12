1/1
Nina Endicott
NINA ENDICOTT
September 2, 1947 - August 3, 2020

Nina Geraldine (Edgar) Endicott, affectionately known as "Nana" age 72, died peacefully on August 3, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. Nina was born on September 2, 1947 to Howard Edgar and Pearl Singleton. Nina attended South High School and was a successful business owner and enjoyed a long career at Bakersfield Electric Motor Repair where she made many lifelong friends.

She is survived by her children Melissa (Rea) Campbell (Ron), Kevin Blankenship (Michelle), Kristin (Blankenship) Mendenhall (Raymond), and granddaughters, Lauren Blankenship, Jacklyn Blankenship, and Jordan Campbell, brother Steven Edgar and his wife, Sharon.

Besides spending time with her family, friends, and beloved cat, Maya, Nina had a passion for traveling with her family, attending concerts, working her daily crossword puzzles, monthly bunco with the girls, and being an officer in her philanthropic sorority where she spent endless hours with her sorority sisters and their chosen charity. Nina had a bright and witty sense of humor that we all loved to be around. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for helping others.

Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial at Greenlawn Southwest 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, California on August 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in effect as well as the requiring of face masks.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made to her sorority, Chapter Laureate Iota Phi. If you would like to express condolences or post a memory about her there is a tribute wall available to do so at www.GreenlawnM-C.com.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 12, 2020.
