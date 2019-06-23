|
|
NINA MARIE WEAGANT (GADEKE)
July 25, 1969 - April 30, 2019
Nina Marie Weagant (Gadeke) was born in the afterglow of the moon landing on July 25, 1969, in San Diego, CA. Her sweet smile and rebellious spirit made their mark on all our hearts. On April 30, 2019, our hearts were broken with her passing.
Raised in Bakersfield, she attended East High. After high school, she worked in the title, escrow, and mortgage industry. She met and married Mark Weagant and moved to Santa Cruz where they lived until Mark's untimely passing in 2000. Nina then moved to the San Diego area and lived there until moving back to Bakersfield. Nina loved the beach, sunsets, dancing, good music and making friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Kristi Hurry and husband Mark. She is survived by her sister JoAnna Mina (Frank) and their three sons; father Gary Gadeke (Nanette), stepsisters Melissa Mondragon, Sarah Damo; uncles Matt Fortier (MaryAnn), Gig Fortier, aunt Ellen Jackson (Bobby); and stepfather Mike Hurry.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at Wesley UMC, 1314 Oswell Street, Bakersfield, California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 23 to June 24, 2019