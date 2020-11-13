NINA YVONNE H. PALMER

September 30, 1930 - February 26, 2020

Nina Yvonne H. Palmer was born to Marguerite O'Loan Holcombe and Sloan Lewis Holcombe on September 30, 1930 in Fresno, CA. Nina moved to Bakersfield where she attended Elementary, Jr. High and High School. She was proud to be a Driller who graduated in 1948 from Bakersfield High School. She was married to George Clark Palmer. They celebrated 62 anniversary years.

Nina was a faithful member of Saint Luke's church where her needlework skills were evident in the designs of kneelers, banners and alter cloths. She was active in many community services, some of which were Junior League, Campfire Girls board member, leader and counselor, a Leader for Saturday Morning Adventurer for Jr High students, a Founding member of CALM (California Living Museum), and a board member for Pioneer Village Children's Art workshop and an honorary member of the Bakersfield East Rotary Club. She encouraged her children to appreciate the Arts, Community Theater and Music.

Her wish was accomplished in her children and grandchildren. It was to instill a love of nature by learning about plants and animals. She loved to observe and photograph all living things.

She supported and encouraged artists everywhere she went.

She taught classes in piecing and quilting and her handwork was exceptional and enviable.

She loved to travel and especially loved meeting people and hearing their stories.

She was a Breast cancer survivor of 44 years.

After 84 years of living in the San Joaquin Valley she moved to Village of Oak Creek, AZ to be near her son Bruce.

Her death on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at age 89 is a reverent reminder to her family of her continued relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Her children and grandchildren and spouses are Bruce and Nancy Palmer of Village of Oak Creek, AZ, Susan and Merl Sperling of Zephyrhills, FL, Rachelle Sperling of Llantwit Major, Wales, UK, Bruce, Kim, Autumn and Andrew Sperling of McKinney, Texas, Sally and Darrel Andrews of Atascadero, CA, Kevin and Anna Andrews of Lompoc, CA, Emily Andrews and her son Skylar of Paso Robles, CA. Christina Andrews of San Luis Obispo, CA, Brent Palmer of Ridgecrest, CA, and Sally Palmer of Seattle, Washington.

Her sister is Susanna Freeman whose children are Amy and Vic Klotz and Andrew, Angel and Dashiell Freeman.

Nina Palmer was loved, will be remembered and missed.