|
NOBLE HOWZE
1933 - 2019
Noble Howze was born in Marlow, Oklahoma, on March 31, 1933. He moved to Shafter, California, in 1941. He attended Rio Bravo School and Shafter High School. At a young age, Noble understood that hard work was essential in providing for his family. At 17 years old, he was a ginner for W.B. Camp Gin Company. In 1951, he met his wife, Armis Freeborn, and they married in 1952. They had four children and were taught to work hard. His wife, Armis, and their children helped him with his business ventures. Noble was a third-generation farmer raising many commodities. In his early years, he had a custom harvesting business, he sold farm equipment to Mexico, he formed Superior Auction Company, Inc. selling farm equipment, and he drilled water wells establishing Superior Mutual Water Company, Inc. Most recently, he developed an industrial complex by his home located near Shafter, CA.
Noble believed in spending time with his family. He and his family traveled all over the United States. He especially loved to travel in Mexico, Bahamas, and Alaska.
Noble went to sleep in death on May 14, 2019, just short of being married to his wife, Armis, 67 years. Noble is preceded in death by his parents, William and Foncine Howze, brothers, Maurice, Weldon, Burl, Billy Joe Howze; and sister Geraldine Howze.
He is survived by his wife, Armis Howze, four children, Deborah Cole, Michael Howze, Waymon (Christie) Howze, and Phillip Howze; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Ann Iorio (Bob), his brothers David Howze (Patricia), and Gerald Howze; his sister-in-law Linda Howze.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Hoffman Hospice nurses and assistants Michelle, Kimberly, Leah and Jasmin for their pain free care. Including, Around the Clock Care, Baljeet, for her night care assistance. Thank you to the many friends and family members for their comforting visits and support. Noble had scores of friends that he grew up with in the Shafter, CA area. Also, we wish to thank Mission Family Mortuary in Bakersfield, CA for their assistance.
Noble counted it a real privilege to serve his God, Jehovah, over 73 years. His last thoughts and expressions were his faith in Jehovah God's promise of a resurrection to have everlasting life on a paradise earth. (Psalm 37:29) The graveside service will be held at the Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way Shafter, CA at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019.