Noel Ralph Wilson

Noel Ralph Wilson Obituary

NOEL RALPH WILSON
April 14, 1941 - July 24, 2019

Noel Wilson, owner and operator of Inland Crop Dusters passed away at his Ocuya Creek Ranch at the age of 78.

He led a very productive life and leaves family and friends with many cherished memories.

A memorial service to honor him will be held at Valley Bible Church in Shafter, California on Monday August 5th, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be sent to the Minter Field Air Museum, Missionary Aviation Fellowship or Valley Bible Church in Shafter.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 31, 2019
