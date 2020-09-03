1/1
Nonda N. Roth
1943 - 2020
NONDA N. ROTH "NONIE"
May 23, 1943 - August 27, 2020

Nonda went home to be with her Lord, following illness and injury beginning two years ago. Nonda was born to Paul and Lorene Rupp in Bakersfield, CA. She attended local schools and was a proud Bakersfield High School graduate. In 1965, Nonda married Jack Roth, beginning a 54+ year union. Nonda took great strength and comfort in her relationship with her Lord and her church family at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Nonda is survived by her husband, Jack; brother, Gary Rupp (Janet); daughter; Janice Dow (Dales); son, Todd (Tina); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all whom she loved dearly.

A private family service is to be held followed by interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Hoffman Hospice or St. Vincent DePaul Center.

The family would like to express their heartfelt and deepest thanks to Kern River Transitional Care for their compassionate care during Nonda's final days.

Greenlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.

Greenlawn Funeral Homes require guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 3, 2020.
