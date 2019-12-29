|
NORENE JOAN TIDD
May 13, 1935 - December 12, 2019
Norene Joan Tidd, age 84, of Bakersfield, passed away December 12, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born May 13, 1935, in Huntington Park, California, daughter of the late Norman and Irene Munch. She grew up in South Gate, spent most of her adulthood in Bakersfield and also resided for a time in Ventura, California.
She was a feisty, witty mother and grandmother who enjoyed baking and knitting. She was a big fan of professional baseball and tennis. She was also an avid PBS viewer. She enjoyed knitting scarves and socks for family and charity. Norene worked for many years at Coca-Cola, where she was proud of her adeptness with technology.
Norene (often known as Noni) is survived by a loving family in Bakersfield: daughter, Barbara Lomas; son-in-law, Tony H. Lomas; grandson, Tony R. Lomas; grandson, Brent Lomas (New York City); grandson, Evan Lomas; granddaughter, Shawna Hoyt-Robbins; and great granddaughter, Gwynevere Lomas. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Tidd. Her one-on-one time spent with family will be missed.
Celebrate Norene's life with donations to the to aid in the study of dementia diseases. Visit .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 29, 2019