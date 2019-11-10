|
|
NORMA BELEN SANCHEZ
January 27, 1933 - November 3, 2019
Norma Belen Sanchez was born on January 27, 1933 in Havana, Cuba and passed away on November 3, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.
Norma immigrated to the U.S. in 1966, with her husband Dino and two kids, Roger and Yolanda. Her dream was to come to America and have a better life for her family. Dino, her husband of 48 years, preceded her in death in 2006.
Norma loved to do embroidery, puzzles, and painting. She had a heart of service and always made friends/acquaintances feel like family. She was loving, affectionate, kind, and a devoted wife and mother. She was a wonderful cook and made many delicious Cuban dishes and desserts. She will be greatly missed and will forever be loved by all who knew her.
Norma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Frances Sanchez and her daughter and son-in-law, Yolanda and Juan Martinez and grandchildren, Evan, Casey and Amy, as well as numerous family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 7100 Stockdale Hwy. on November 12, 2019 with Rosary at 9:00 a.m. and Mass at 9:30 a.m. Reception immediately following service on site.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 10, 2019