Norma Bianchi

NORMA E. BIANCHI

November 18 1923- June 30, 2020

Norma E. Bianchi went to our Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born November 18, 1923, in Faulkton, S.D. to Harold and Claudia Burr. Norma was married to Henry E. Bianchi for 66 years and he preceded her in death. She leaves behind 4 children, Rick, Gail, Mark, and Greg.

Norma also leaves 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Norma will be remembered as a fun-loving bright shining light to her children and grandchildren whom she loved.

Funeral services will be graveside on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Greenlawn NE Cemetery at 10:30 am. Greenlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com. Greenlawn Funeral Homes require guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.