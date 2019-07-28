|
NORMA HEFFERNAN STOVALL
March 28, 1927 - June 15, 2019
Norma was admitted to UC Berkeley in 1944 after graduating from San Diego High School at the age of 17. She used to say that she built up the muscles in her sturdy legs during her college years, by hiking around the UC Berkeley campus to get to her classes... and for the rest of her life, she certainly put those legs to good use!
During her over 45 years in Bakersfield, CA, Norma worked as a teacher in the Beardsley School District and the Bakersfield City School District. In her free time, she played violin in the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and tennis at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. Norma was an excellent cook, and volunteered at the Guild House. Throughout her life, she never lost the spirit of a lifelong learner.
When she moved to Ashland, Oregon at the age of 66, Norma caught a second wind- she played in the Medford Symphony Orchestra; she attended music workshops; she was part of an amazing book group; she was a frequent patron of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland; she skied, sailed, hiked, camped, and travelled the world- Mexico, Hawaii, Canada, China, Russia, Europe, and the San Juan Islands.
Norma always had an excellent sense of style- a true patron of the arts, and it showed. She was usually wearing freshly pressed linen, a knit sweater, a beautiful scarf, and artsy earrings. Norma was a knockout into her 90's!
She loved a good map, always had a tissue up her sleeve, and made a great cup of coffee. We will miss her dearly.
Thank you to Kindred Hospice and Rosewood for her excellent care in her final years.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 28, 2019