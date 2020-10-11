1/1
Norma Jean Bowser Roberts Loy
1934 - 2020
NORMA JEAN BOWSER ROBERTS LOY
June 17, 1934-September 27, 2020

Mom passed away with all four of her kids by her side. Deanna Swetalla, Laura Horace(Gary), Sunny MacDuffee and Rick Roberts.

Norma is now together again with the love of her life Tom Loy, her mother Lucille Bowser and brothers Larry & Jack Bowser, Lyle, Robert and Kenneth Lockwood. She will be missed greatly by her sister Ruth Greer(Jerry) and her dear friend and sister-in-law Wilma Bowser. "GMa" also had 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Mom did not want a service and we will respect her wishes. She had her way to the end.

Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for awhile, leaving footprints on our hearts and we are never the same.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 11, 2020.
