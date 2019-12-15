|
|
NORMA JEAN COSTELLO
May 20, 1926 - December 7, 2019
Norma passed away peacefully at home in Ontario, Oregon at the age of 93. Norma was born in Duncan, Oklahoma to Lance Burton Watson and Ida May Watson.
After she graduated from High School her family moved to California where she met and married Daniel William Costello on June 5th 1947. They had 2 sons Daniel (Danny) Costello and Mark Costello. The family moved to Shafter, CA. in 1959. Norma worked at Bank of America in Shafter.
Norma is survived by her son Mark Costello, nieces and nephews, Paula and Billy Carvalho of Kerman, CA., Larry and Susan Pifferini of Kerman, Gail Pifferini of Fresno, Brian Pifferini and Brian Putler of Sacramento, and Rhonda and Ed Bassett of Lake Isabella. She was preceded in death by her son Daniel Michael Costello, Daniel William Costello, sister Janice Pifferini and brother Keith Watson.
Norma was an active member of the Latter Day Saints in Ontario, Oregon. She believed God and her Lord Jesus as her savior.
There will be a celebration of life gathering in the Shafter, CA. area in the spring of 2020. If you would like to be contacted of time and place please e-mail: [email protected]
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 15, 2019