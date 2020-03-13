|
NORMA LEE KRUEGER
May 6, 1935 - February 28, 2020
Norma Lee Krueger, age 84, passed away on February 28, 2020. Norma was born on May 6, 1935 to Richard and Floris Hartley in Delano, CA. She was raised on a working farm, where every meal was farm to table, and long before "do it yourself" became a trend, her grandmother made dresses by hand, including the one Norma wore as homecoming queen at Delano High School. After high school, Norma headed to the coast where she attended the University of California Santa Barbara. After attending UCSB, she moved to Los Angeles to begin a very exciting new chapter in her life as a model and hatcheck girl at the Moulin Rouge Night Club. There she met an incredibly handsome bartender, Kenneth Krueger, who had just returned from the Armed Forces. Their love story could have been straight out of an old Hollywood film: They quickly fell in love and married within 6 weeks on May 8,1956. When Norma and Ken had their only daughter, Karen, they chose to move to Bakersfield, CA to be close to family.
Norma became an elementary school teacher and taught for over 30 years. She and Ken also purchased and ran The Silver Fox Cocktail Lounge together for many years. They later opened two educational supply stores, The Learning Stop and Get Smart. In her retirement, Norma also got her Real Estate license and began flipping houses. She was a hardworking, strong, and progressive entrepreneur, and a wonderful role model for all of the women in her family. Norma was also adventurous and loved to travel. She visited many States across the US, and traveled around the world, including Europe, Asia, Alaska, Mexico, Caribbean, and the Amazon. In the early 2000s, she moved to The Greens at Seven Oaks and met a wonderful group of friends that she remained close with until her final days.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Karen Farr and husband Clay; grand daughters, Shannon George and Candace Tomeny and their husbands, Mike and Stuart; and four great-grandchildren, Drew, Will, Everett and Scarlett. Her great-grandchildren brought her so much joy over the last few years of her life. She also leaves many family and friends, including her lifelong friend of 70 years, Donna Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Kenneth Krueger; parents, Richard and Floris Hartley; and brother, Jerry Hartley.
She was an accomplished woman, but she felt her family was her greatest personal accomplishment. She lived an honorable life filled with lots of love. Norma will be greatly missed by many.