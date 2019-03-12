|
NORMA LOUISE FONTANA
December 4, 1927 - February 26, 2019
Norma Louise Fontana was born December 4th, 1927 in Torrance, CA to Harry and Pearl Cooper. Norma was called home on February 26th, 2019.
Predeceased by her husband Walter Fontana, Harry and Pearl Cooper, Ceaser and Eda Fontana and daughter Sandy Heady.
Survived by Sharon, Thomas H. and Jemney Fontana, Susie Fontana, her first born grandchild Sandra Perkins (Kevin), Walter and Susannah Fontana as well as great-grandchildren Jacob and Fontana Perkins.
Norma, aka Boots, graduated in 1944 from East High. While attending she made many lifelong friends. She was involved in color guard, and GAA. She became a Mother at an early age and was devoted to her husband and all her children. We all hope that you remember her with love, as we do.
We pray that you can be a part of our family on March 14th, 2019 at Valley Baptist Church at 10AM, reception to follow.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019