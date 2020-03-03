|
NORMA PAULINE JEFFERS HARL
April 10, 1929 - February 23, 2020
Norma was the youngest of six children born in Mulberry, Arkansas, to William R. and Carrie (Rucks) Jeffers. In 1936, during the Dust Bowl, the Jeffers family came to California. Her brother Dow had found jobs for the family at a packing shed, and living space at the Weedpatch Camp in Weedpatch, CA. The family worked hard together to rise above their circumstances. Norma attended Kern County Union High School (now Bakersfield High School) and eventually dropped out of school to work at DiGiorgio Farms to continue helping her family. It was there that her brothers introduced her to a truck driver, Floyd "Allen" Harl. Allen and Norma were married in 1948 and eventually had two children, Floyd Harl Jr. and Debra Harl (Whatley).
Norma worked in the grocery business for thirty years, as well as the family's Paint horse ranch. The Harls, along with Harry and Loretta Harl, bred several nationally award winning Paint horses. Norma also served as president of the Central California Paint Horse Club. Her grocery customers and friends in the horse community would recognize her by her bright red hair for many years to come. Allen passed away in 1998 and she began attending the East Niles Senior Center. She loved the Senior Center and the friends she made there. Norma eventually became president of the Senior Center and was working there daily, up until her passing. Norma was also a member of Faith Temple Church, and her faith was a large part of the remarkable woman that she was. The Los Angeles Dodgers also lost their biggest fan with Norma's passing. One of the only times Norma would stop working, was to sit and watch her Dodgers. She would call her son and daughter during the games to chat about her beloved team. Norma is survived by her son Floyd Harl (wife Lori), daughter Debbie Whatley (husband Steve), six grandchildren and their spouses, and fourteen great grandchildren. She was so proud of each and every one of her family. Norma's work ethic and fiery red hair will be remembered for many years to come.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 5 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, and funeral service at 2:00 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 3, 2020