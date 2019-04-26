Home

Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Mortuary
3700 River Blvd.
Norma Sara Schwartz


Norma Sara Schwartz Obituary

NORMA SARA SCHWARTZ
1927 - 2019

Born December 13, 1927 in Manhattan, New York to Jacob and Helen Schneider, Russian immigrants who arrived at Ellis Island in 1907. Norma was the youngest of four children.

Norma met the love of her life, Stanley, in May 1946. They spent the next 66 years together in marriage. Stan and Norma migrated west to southern California in December 1951. They settled in Covina, raising their family of five children. They moved to Bakersfield in the summer of 1963, making it their permanent home. She worked as a bookkeeper, once the children were older, but became Stan's full time assistant when he opened his Insurance business.

Norma might be best remembered for her FOOD, for it was truly her art. From feeding her family to feeding her congregation, Norma shared her culinary skills to the delight of so very many people. We will long remember her wonderful challahs and homemade chicken soup with knaidelach.

When one thinks of Norma, you might think of her beautiful voice. Her silky melodies resounded through the temple and at home. Her strong, soprano notes regularly filled the halls and our hearts.

Others might remember Norma as an organizer, overseeing dozens of events for her community. She was treasurer of the Jewish pre-school, a board member with sisterhood, and a dedicated volunteer to her temple. She could be found every Sunday after religious school, selling scrip to support the preschool. Her heart was full of love and caring, always working for the benefit of others.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, and daughter Holly. She is survived by son Jeff (Donna), daughter Lisa (Bob), son Jack (Stacy), daughter Helen (Tom), 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Norma would appreciate donations to "Women of Temple Beth El - Kitchen" to equip their kitchen for generations to come.

Graveside services will be at Greenlawn Mortuary, 3700 River Blvd., on April 26, at 2pm, followed by a meal of condolence at Temple Beth El.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 26, 2019
