NORMA SUE SKAGGS MARTIN
February 5, 1933 - June 20, 2019

Mrs. Norma Sue Skaggs Martin, 86, passed away Friday June 20th, 2019 at her home in Winston-Salem, N.C. Mrs. Martin was born February 5th, 1933 in Oklahoma to Opal and Harvey Skaggs.

Norma was married to Gerald Dean Martin, they lived in Bakersfield, CA, where she was a hairdresser. Mrs. Martin was a loving wife, mother, Grandma and Great Grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Martin, four children; Tony G. Martin, LaDawn M. Rushing, Rickey Martin, Kirk Martin and spouses., she also leaves behind ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

She will be buried in Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C. A Memorial service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fl 33607. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 25, 2019
