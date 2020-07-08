NORMA VICTORIA MORGAN

December 30, 1917 - June 29, 2020

Norma V. Morgan passed away, into the arms of the Lord, in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 102. She died peacefully at home with her beloved family at her side.

Norma was born in Cushing, Minnesota and moved with her sister and parents to California at the age of six. She graduated from Garfield High School in 1937 and married Loren B. Morgan in 1939. Their only child, Carol, was born a year later.

Norma loved her family dearly and spent hours devoted to her sister, husband, daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She worked many years in high school food services and loved sewing and baking awesome cookies.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husband. Survivors include her daughter, Carol Eilleen Perkins, granddaughter, Hollee Sander and husband Rhett, grandson, Ryan Perkins, great grandchildren, Carley, Gabriel, and Hank Sander, and Blaine Perkins.

A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, July 10 at 10am. A celebration will be held at a later date once conditions are safe for people to travel and large groups can gather.