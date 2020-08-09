1/1
Norman Earl Berry
NORMAN EARL BERRY
August 28, 1943 - August 2, 2020

Norm was born in Bakersfield, CA on August 28, 1943. His family moved to Visalia, CA when he was a toddler, where he grew up learning to love the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved nothing more than being outdoors.

Norm met and married Rosalie, the love of his life, and they were married for 58 years. Norm had a dynamic personality and you would always know when he was in the room. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Dorothy Stecker; Father Ronald Berry; Sister Ronna Ely and Grandsons, Zachary and Beau Berry.

Norm is survived by his Wife, Rosalie Berry; Daughter, Kim Boller; Son-in-law Dean Boller; Granddaughter, Jennifer Hulsey; Great Grandson, Colten Cervantes; Grandson, Russell Boller; Son, Tim Berry; Daughter-in-law, Jan Berry; Grandson and Wife, Blake and Emily Stephens; Great Grandson, Walker Stephens; Grandson and Wife, Kyle and Lindsay Stephens; Great Granddaughters, Brylin and Adalyn Stephens; Son, David Berry; Daughter-in-law Trudy Berry; Grandson and Wife Jake and Danielle Berry; Great Granddaughter, Kamdyn Berry; Grandson, Ben Berry; Brother, Martin Berry and Sister-in-law, Karen Berry.

The Berry family would like to offer a special thank you to all the friends and family that took time to pick Norm up and spend time with him. We believe this helped extend his life and make these past few years special to him. The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. William Baker, Dr. Kyle Heber and Dr. Tommy Lee and staffs for the special care and kindness they provided to Norm for the last few years.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 9, 2020.
