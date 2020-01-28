|
|
NORMAN FRED TWISSELMANN
June 21, 1939 - January 23, 2020
Norman Fred Twisselmann, known to most as Fred or Fritz, was born June 21, 1939 to Norman and Ada Twisselmann in Sacramento, CA and passed away January 23, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.
He grew up as part of a hard working ranching family and was never a stranger to anyone or to anything with wheels. He began driving trucks at the age of nine and never really stopped. He drove trucks commercially for most of his adult life and was especially skilled at hauling livestock.
Fred was a member of the Model A and Model T clubs and enjoyed traveling to all types of car shows and charity events. He could often be found playing pool or bingo at the senior center and loved being Santa during the holidays. Fred was also a proud member of the twenty two gallon club at Houchin Blood Bank and gave blood for as long as he was able. His kind, gentle spirit will be missed by many.
Fred is survived by his former wife and lifelong friend, Eileen Twisselmann, his daughter Amy (Mark) Caya, grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, and Nicholas, sisters Adele (Don) Rich, Evelyn (Bill) Petty, Kathleen (Jackson) Moore, brother Kenneth (Kathy) Twisselmann, brother in law Larry (Linda) Jordan, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Twisselmann, and his parents.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 3700 River Blvd, Saturday, February 1 at 10:00 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 28, 2020