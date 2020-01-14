|
NORRIS GENE BULL
December 5, 1933 - January 5, 2020
Norris passed from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday the 5th of January 2020 at 2:25AM.
When he was three his family migrated to Bakersfield to join the rest of the family. He grew up with his brother Jerry and sister Connie then along came Victor. They had a great childhood playing and riding on cotton sacks while his parents worked in the fields.
Gene attended elementary school, Emerson Jr. High, KC and Jr. College. While they were located on the same campus, later a new Jr. College was built and KC became Bakersfield High School. While attending Emerson Jr. High he was encouraged to play in the band. He liked music from an early age. When the Driller band needed a Bass player his friends asked him and he said "OK" and was in for the long haul.
The Driller and Renegade Bands were under Director Col. Moore, he made band fun. He created a lot of different field routines. While in band Gene played in the Pasadena Rose Parade six times. They also won Awards for The Best Band during those years of fun and hard work.
He met ELNora Townley a young blonde headed girl from his neighborhood while working after school at a local grocery store. They hit it off and there was no turning back. They later married and raised too beautiful children. Their daughter Pamela Jean and son Ronald Gene were raised in a loving Christian home.
Gene Was first employed at the Food Spot Market. After his marriage to ELNora he began his career in sales as a Milk Man for Wayne's Dairy, (this might explain his love of MILK) where he double, then tripled his sales route. Because of his open friendly personality, he loved and was loved and respected by everyone he met.
In 1970 he began his career with Farmer Brothers Coffee Company. He eventually moved with his family to Fresno, Palm Springs and back to Bakersfield again as a branch manager where he would retire after 25 years.
After retirement he and Elnora traveled a bit then moved to Missouri to be with their daughter Pamela and her family. They spent many wonderful years there watching their children's families grow and expand into 7 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
Gene Loved the Lord, his focus was always on God, Family and Work, with a little Fun tucked in. Gene was a loving Son, Husband, Father, Brother and friend He will be greatly missed until we meet again in our Heavenly Home.
Norris Gene Bull was preceded in death by his parents Onnie and Estelle Bull. He is survived by his wife ElNora and their children Pamela and Ron their families.
The funeral service will be held on Friday January 17th 2020 at Greenlawn South west Mortuary on Panama Lane at 2PM.