ODIE CRUCE MILLER

March 20, 1945 - October 9, 2020

Odie was born in Tulare, Ca and later moved to Bakersfield with his family. After graduating from the class of 1963 at South High School, he joined the Air Force in 1965 where he served while at the airbase in Danang, Vietnam. After an honorable discharge in 1969 he returned to Bakersfield where he worked the rest of his life in the oil industry. Odie loved to work and was still working up until his death.

Odie was a trustworthy friend who always had a warm smile, a kind word and a firm handshake.

He leaves behind his remaining sister, Saundra Wells in Dayton, NV.

Odie will be interned at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on November 12, 2020.