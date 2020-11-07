1/
Odie Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Odie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ODIE CRUCE MILLER
March 20, 1945 - October 9, 2020

Odie was born in Tulare, Ca and later moved to Bakersfield with his family. After graduating from the class of 1963 at South High School, he joined the Air Force in 1965 where he served while at the airbase in Danang, Vietnam. After an honorable discharge in 1969 he returned to Bakersfield where he worked the rest of his life in the oil industry. Odie loved to work and was still working up until his death.

Odie was a trustworthy friend who always had a warm smile, a kind word and a firm handshake.

He leaves behind his remaining sister, Saundra Wells in Dayton, NV.

Odie will be interned at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on November 12, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved