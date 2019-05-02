Home

Services
Mumaw Funeral Home
44663 Date Ave
Lancaster, CA 93534
(661) 942-4614
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mumaw Funeral Home
44663 Date Ave
Lancaster, CA 93534
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:15 PM
Mumaw Funeral Home
44663 Date Ave
Lancaster, CA 93534
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:45 AM
Good Shepherd Cemetery
43121 70th Street West
Lancaster, CA
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Wayside Chapel
2584 Felsite Ave.
Rosamond, CA
View Map

Olaf Landsgaard

Olaf Landsgaard Obituary

Olaf Landsgaard

Olaf Landsgaard of Rosamond Ca. passed away on April 23, 2019, at the age of 58. He was the third of eleven children born to Art and Marion Landsgaard. He attended schools in Rosamond. He graduated from University of Idaho College of Law. He was elected to RCSD, RMAC, SKUSD, member of Rotary, Rosamond Chamber of Commerce, CivMil, and AV Master Chorale. Instrumental in getting the Rosamond Urgent Care Clinic. He is preceded in death by his father Art Landsgaard and brother Daniel. He is survived by his mother Marion as well as all of his siblings, Connie (Sladek), Cathy (Gutierrez), Carrie, Henry, Camille (O'Connor), Eric, Ted, CeCe (Fisher), and Peter. and 53 nieces and nephews. Services will be held: May 3rd: Viewing at Mumaw Funeral Home. From 5-7 pm with Rosary at 5:15 p.m. 44663 N. Date Ave, Lancaster, CA 93534 May 4th: Funeral Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. 9 a.m. Requiem High Mass; seating limited. 1746 Locust Street. Rosamond, CA 93560. Graveside: Good Shepherd Cemetery. 11:45 a.m., 43121 70th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93536.

Eulogy followed by Reception: Wayside Chapel, 1:00 p.m., 2584 Felsite Ave, Rosamond, CA 93560 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rosamond Poncho Barnes Civil Air Patrol or to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church to have a memorial mass said for him. All donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 674, Rosamond, CA 93560.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 2, 2019
