OLGA P. JACOBS
September 29, 1920 - December 8, 2019
Olga Priscilla Jacobs was born in Bakersfield, California on September 29, 1920 and entered into eternal life on December 8, 2019. She was the 8th of 10 children born to Luigi and Elisabetta "Giuseppina" Antongiovanni, immigrants from Tassignano, Italy.
Mother attended Buena Vista Elementary School and graduated in 1938 from Kern County Union High School. After high school she attended Bakersfield College for one year and then joined the work force; first at her family's Old River Cotton Gin and later at the Kern County Draft Board. During this time, she was very active in the Italian Catholic Federation, Branch 33 and became its first woman president.
In 1951, Mother married Donald Jacobs from Clintonville, Pennsylvania and they were married for 62 years until Don's death in 2013. Together they had five children; Patrick, Phillip, Christopher, Mary Kay and Susan. Mother was a stay at home mom and was deeply involved in her children's activities be it baseball, football, basketball, track, swimming or cheer leading. She was also there for her many nephews and nieces whenever she was needed. Mom was a den mother when her boys were cub scouts and served as room mother for each of her children in grammar school. Olga insisted on a parochial school education for all of her children, grammar school at St. Francis and high school at Garces Memorial.
When her children got older Mother went back to work as a teacher's aide in the home economics department at North High School. She is fondly remembered by her students as a kind and loving instructor.
A devout Catholic, she was member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish her entire life; a member of the Italian Catholic Federation for 83 years; as well as St. Margaret Mary #82 Young Ladies Institute for over 80 years. She was also a member of the St. Francis Church Alter Guild.
Olga is predeceased by her parents, husband and siblings; Natalina, Teresa (Ida), John, Vincent, Ugo, Thomas, David, Eugene (Pete) and Catherine (Kay), their respective spouses and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children; Patrick (Judy), Phillip, Christopher (Germaine), Mary Kay Atchison and Susan (Stanley) Newman along with grandchildren Timothy, Matthew, Ryan, Nicholas and Grace Jacobs; Daniel, Peter and Thomas Newman; Shelby Staines, P.J. and Madeline Atchison; great grandchildren Julie and Patrick Jacobs; sister in law Ann Jones and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A most heartfelt thank you to our Mother's faithful caregivers; Ariana, Denise, Ana, America and Jackie. These wonderful women allowed our Mother to remain in her home her entire life.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Friday, December 13th at 6:00 pm and the Mass of Christian Burial will be said Saturday, December 14th at 9:30 am, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H Street, Bakersfield, California. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and interment will immediately follow at Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to St. Francis Parish School, Garces Memorial High School or St. Vincent de Paul.