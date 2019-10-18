|
OLIVER "OLLIE" STURGEON
March 18, 1926 - October 13, 2019
Oliver "Ollie" Sturgeon, 93, passed away on October 13, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. He was born on March 18, 1926 to parents Henry and Elizabeth Sturgeon. He married Kathy, the love of his life, on October 8, 1983 in Lake Tahoe.
Ollie had strong ties to Bakersfield and was a respected member of the community. He was the second generation to operate the construction and trucking company, Sturgeon and Son, which was founded by his father in 1927.
During WWII, he served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp where he received training as a nose gunner on the B-24 Bomber.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; sons, Paul (Karen), Ted (Deena); grand-children, Christopher, John (Ashton), Sara (Bryson); great-grandchildren, Sage and John; sister-in-law, Bonnie Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elizabeth; two sisters, Anna (Manny) Harding and Jean (Jack) Rummel.
Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to or .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 18, 2019