Committal
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:15 AM
Bakersfield National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
Olive Branch Community Church
12000 Olive Drive
Bakersfield , CA
Omalena (Davis) Cox


1946 - 2020
Omalena (Davis) Cox Obituary

OMALENA (DAVIS) COX
December 22, 1946 - January 24, 2020

OmaLena went home to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, January 24th in Bakersfield, CA. She was born December 22, 1946 in Hobbs, New Mexico, the first child of Lem Davis and Ina Claunch.

She was preceded in death by her one and only love, husband of 45 years, Z.M. "Mack" Cox.

OmaLena is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Ann Russell and husband Jeff, and Susan Michelle Cox; three grandchildren, Shasta Paddock and husband Mark, Corey Russell, and Joshua Moutrey and wife Katey; five great grandchildren, Madisonn, Aria "AJ", Juniper, Robert "Bear", and Maxwell; and her brother Dean Davis and wife Debbie.

She was a caring, loving woman that enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She was known as a devoted Christian and was always involved in church, she loved music and playing games with her friends, and will be deeply missed.

There will be a Committal Service at Bakersfield National Cemetery at 9:15AM on Friday, January 31st, 2020, and a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11:30AM, at her church, Olive Branch Community Church, 12000 Olive Drive, Bakersfield CA, 93312.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 30, 2020
