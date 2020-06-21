MICHAEL OMAR DUNN

October 14, 1934-April 19, 2020

Michael Omar Dunn was born October 14, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio. He passed away on April 19, 2020 in Bakersfield, California, surrounded by his extended family. Omar graduated from Watsonville High School in 1952. After two years working at a Regal Gas Station in Stockton, California and roller skating competitively, he enlisted in the United States Air Force on November 30, 1954. Omar went through Basic Military Training at Parks AFB. Omar spent four years on active duty at Parks and Lackland Air Force Bases. He eventually was promoted to Staff Sergeant and received numerous commendations as a Drill Instructor. He was released from active duty on August 25, 1958. He was honorably discharged from the Reserves on November 29, 1962 Omar fell in love with a beautiful skater girl, Dolores Cummings, and they were married in 1955. There were hard times as money was tight, and Omar was stationed far away. Daughter Natalie was born at Lackland Air Force base in 1956. Beginning in 1959 they were blessed with the opportunity to work at Skateland of Bakersfield. Omar eventually purchased the building and the business, and a skating dynasty began. Prosperity, and daughter Leslie, came throughout the 60's, 70's and 80's. They trained athletes and mentored coaches from around the world at Skateland of Bakersfield. Athletes from dozens of countries came to Bakersfield to learn from Omar and Dolores Dunn. Omar was honored to represent the United States as the Coach for the Pan American Games in 1979. Omar coached many National and World Champions in over 50 years of dedication to his sport. His daughter, Natalie Dunn, was a three-time World Champion.

Not only was he an excellent coach, he and Dolores ran a great business! They hired hundreds of Bakersfield teens to work at Skateland. Many are still considered family to this day. Omar and Dolores took great pride in owning the business and being part of the community. Thousands of Kern County youngsters had their birthday parties on the hardwood and green carpet of Skateland. Omar loved to go to fishing in the Owens River Valley and the Mammoth Lakes area. In the early 1990's, Natalie and Leslie took over the day to day management of Skateland. Leslie (husband John Meyers) and Natalie (husband Lloyd Fries) continued to coach and judge their sport at the highest levels.

In his later years, he was known as Big Daddy to his grandkids, Brooke and Tyler (wife Cydney) Fries and Mason and Shain Meyers. The grandkids saw the softer side of the Drill Sergeant.

The family would like to thank their friends from around the world for the kind thoughts and classic pictures! A celebration for Omar and Dolores will be scheduled when we can all get together.