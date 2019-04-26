|
ONITA JUNE ROSS MCMILLAN
October 21, 1945 - April 19, 2019
Onita McMillan, 73, of Bakersfield, passed away April 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Samuel and Nadine Ross on October 21, 1945 in Parma Missouri and graduated from East Bakersfield High School. She was married to Steven McMillan on March 3, 2012.
Onita is also survived by her daughter Bunnia Murphy of Huntington Beach, son Donald Ross of Diamond Bar, daughter in law Gina Ross, granddaughters Britt Murphy, Isabella Ross and Ava Ross and grandsons Jordan Murphy and Evan Ross. She has three surviving brothers Wilford Ross, Dennis Ross and Thomas Ross, her sisters in law Sue, Ruth, Helen and Valerie and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Don Ross and grandson Cody Ross. Onita was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind the legacy of her sense of humor.
A celebration of life will take place May 10 at 1 PM at the Southwest Christian Center at 3700 Stine Road in Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 26, 2019