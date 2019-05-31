|
OPAL LEE LOVELESS
October 2, 1927 - May 11, 2019
The matriarch of our family passed away from this earth and her loved ones on May 11th. We will miss her energetic nature and always remember her strength, resourcefulness, and quick-wit.
Opal Lee Joyce Taylor was born in Petrolia, Texas on October 2, 1927. As the oldest of three daughters, she was always dependable and self-sacrificing. She married her husband, Oscar Wilton Loveless, on August 1, 1946. After traveling between Texas and all over California following oilfield work, they chose to settle down in Bakersfield, CA to raise their three children together. She devoted her life to her family and their various oil business endeavors. She volunteered for the children's PTA and became a Girl Scout Chairman for that area. Opal managed the family's company books and home while Oscar was working to provide for them. It was not all work--the couple appreciated their many nights of laughter, playing cards and bowling, but most of all, they loved to take a drive up to their cabin in Bass Lake to visit with their close friends and family. Oscar and Opal were married for 52 years at the time of his passing. Opal spent the remainder of her years enjoying time with her family.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar (1998); her daughter, Cameron Gail Andrews (1998); her son, Duward Lee (2008); and her younger sister, Alice Dodson (2016). She is survived by her beloved sister, Anice June Randall; brother-in-law, Earl H. Dodson; son, Robert Wiley (Carleen); grandchildren, Matthew Andrews, Jason Loveless, Jaclyn Hernandez (Rudy), Lyndsy Weikel (Richard), Neeley Hatridge (Nic), Hollie Page, and Ben Page; and many great-grandchildren.
Opal will be deeply missed and always remembered. At her request, there will be no formal services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 31 to June 2, 2019