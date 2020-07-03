OPAL M. MCINTOSH-REIMERS (MITCHELL, WEISENBERGER)

April 23, 1919 - June 28, 2020

Opal M. Reimers, (Mitchell, Weisenberger) 101, a longtime resident of Bakersfield, CA passed away at Rosewood Health Center and went to Heaven to join her loved ones on June 28, 2020.

Opal was born in Oklahoma on April 23, 1919 to James Elmer McIntosh and Bertha Elizabeth Downing. She attended high school and then moved to Glendale, CA in 1938 where she met and married John Jerome Mitchell, they had four children, Joyce, Albert, Bertha, and Linda who all went to Greenfield schools. Opal worked at Mode-O-Day (dress factory) in Los Angeles and then moved to Bakersfield, CA. After 30 years of marriage, she and John divorced. Opal loved being around family and her children. She was involved with Trinity Methodist Church and held a variety of jobs with the school district, Ideal Cleaners, and then later running WOW (Warren and Opal Weisenberger) ranch where she raised chickens, rabbits, cows, and grew peach and pecan trees with her second husband Warren Stanley Weisenberger. They enjoyed life together for 15 years, were involved with Free Methodist Church, and loved traveling with the Hill Hoppers RV club in their RV up until Warren passed away.

After Warren's death, Opal became highly active with friends at Kern City playing bingo, cards, especially pinochle, and attending Kern City Church. She eventually met and married her third husband Harry Reimers in 1990, survived colon cancer in 1999, and enjoyed the good life as she stated and attended St. John's Lutheran Church until he passed away in 2001.

Opal was known as a good cook and enjoyed every chance she could spend with her family. She lived a highly active life and moved into Rosewood Retirement Center in 2005 where she could continue her active lifestyle and be closer to friends. She was involved with the Rosewood food service committee, Kiwanis, and other charitable activities helping others. She was a strong woman of faith and loved her family and life.

Opal was predeceased by both her parents, two husbands; two brothers, three sisters, and two children; Albert W. Mitchell and Linda K. Walters.

Survivors include her two daughters, Joyce Davis of the Bay area and Bertha Boullion of Bakersfield, 16 grandchildren, and many, many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 9am at the Greenlawn Memorial on River Blvd in Bakersfield, CA. A celebration of life will be held later in the year once conditions are safe for people to travel and large groups can gather.