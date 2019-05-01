|
ORLETTA LUCILLE (BULLER) WARNER
MARCH 29, 1931- APRIL 24, 2019
During the reading of the comforting words of the twenty-third Psalm, Orletta Lucille Warner passed through the gates of heaven into eternal rest, with her family and pastors beside her.
Orletta was born March 29, 1931 in Shafter, California, into the Dick and Betty Buller family, descendents of pioneer Shafter and Rosedale Farmers. From her early farm girl days she acquired a lifelong love of nature and things growing. She loved, equally, the beauty of pine trees, sea shells on the beach, flowers, and golden sunsets. Her magic at gardening and homemaking skills was admired by all who knew her, lending a special warmth to her home. She graduated from Bakersfield High School with the class of 1950. while there, on a blind date, she met her future husband, Paul Warner. They both realized at that moment it would be a lasting love, based on Christian faith, respect, mutual interests, and shared family values. They married two years later, pledging a faithful love that would endure for sixty-eight years; always cherished. true to her giving spirit, she left letters of inspiration to her husband and children, rejoicing in, and remembering the years and memories they shared, while also reassuring them of her faith in a better life to come, when they would one day be happily reunited. Orletta loved being a mother, wife and homemaker. She also rejoiced in being "Mema" and "Memo" to her grandchildren. She was artistically gifted, enjoying creating gifts and items of beauty for her home and garden. She and Paul shared a mutual interest in collecting antiques, he in vintage radios, as well as crafting miniatures of Old Kern County Buildings for display at the yearly fair, while she loved beautiful ceramics, as well as an extensive Raggedy Ann and Andy Collection. Sharing their interests was another special joy. With her gentle nature, Orletta always had a kind word and happy smile for family and acquaintances. she was considered a neighborhood and church family treasure, always ready to assist and serve. She was a living testimony to the power of sharing God's love. Orletta is preceded in passing by her parents, Dick and Betty Buller, brothers Richard and Bob Buller, her beloved daughter Luana Warner and her grandson, Canne Taylor. She is survived by her husband Paul, her daughter, Pauletta Taylor, her son Shane Warner, her son Trevis Warner and wife Rani, and sister Brenda Hart. She also leaves eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as her extended family members, to complete the circle of family affection.
She leaves a legacy of treasured memories, rich in love. It can truly be said that she lived a life well spent.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Northeast on Friday, May' 3 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon and fellowship for friends and family, to be held at her home Church, Chester Avenue Community Church, located at 1509 South Chester Avenue, Bakersfield.
The family remains comforted and blessed by the beautiful promise in the Psalms that she will live in the house of the Lord forever.
