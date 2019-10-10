|
ORPHA HOLT JOHNSON
August 4, 1930 - October 7, 2019
Orpha Holt Johnson died peacefully October 7, 2019.
Born August 4, 1930, to Ethel and Charles Holt. She graduated from BHS in 1948.
Orpha married Harold Johnson in 1949. They had three children: Janet, husband David McKenzie; Richard, wife Gail, children Dean and Wade; and Paul, wife Laurie, children Nick and Emily.
Orpha was a member of First Assembly of God Church. She worked 50 years in Insurance, once named Insurance Woman of the Year.
Orpha had a large family that she loved.
Service is October 17, at 2pm, at Greenlawn, 3700 River Boulevard.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019