ORVAL "RICK" TIDWELL
September 20, 1947 - August 7, 2019
Orval "Rick" Tidwell, 71, passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2019.
Rick was the middle child of seven born to Hayden and Elizabeth Tidwell in Checotah, Oklahoma. Rick attended Arvin High School and shortly after married his wife, Mary.
Rick was drafted into the Army in 1967 and sent to Malaysia for intensive training as a dog handler at the British Jungle Warfare School and then deployed to Vietnam in 68'- 69' as a Combat Tracker Team member.
Rick was excellent with his hands and worked in the construction industry as a plumbing contractor for over 40 years. After retiring, Rick spent his time pursuing his many hobbies including gardening, tinkering on his many projects and lapidary work. His favorite activity though, was spending time with and spoiling his grandkids.
Rick loved people and never met a stranger. He was loved by many. Rick is survived by his grandchildren; Matthew Dominguez, Eric Dominguez, Micaela Carrillo and Alexander Dominguez; his daughters Misty Dominguez and her husband Michael; Charise Tidwell and her husband Paul Carrillo; his wife Mary Tidwell; brothers Hayden Tidwell and Donald Tidwell; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9am at The National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin California. Private reception will follow.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Rick's name to Kern County Animal Shelter, 3951 Fruitvale Ave. Bakersfield, CA (661)868-7100.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 15, 2019