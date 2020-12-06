OTILIA BENITEZ

Otilia Benitez, 96, of Bakersfield, CA, passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2020, with her family by her side.

Otilia is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Esperanza and Jose Gutierrez; her adoring grandsons, Jose Manuel (Amanda) Gutierrez of Parker, CO; Christopher (Gina) Gutierrez of Hillsboro, OR; and Abraham (Mercedes Churchwell) Gutierrez of Bakersfield; and two beloved great-grandsons, Quentin Gutierrez and Diego Gutierrez. She is also survived by her half-sister, Santana (Elías) Pereira, and several nieces and nephews.

Additionally, Otilia was loved and will be missed by the Ochoa, Hepler, and Gonzalez families; the Andrade family (especially Dina); Lupe Vera and family; Richard Gutierrez; and many friends who were like family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and step-mother; her brother, Atilio Benitez; three sisters, Graciela (Fortunato) Escobar, Valvina Benitez, and Carmen Benitez; and her half-brother, Sebastian Garcia.

Otilia was born on October 5, 1924, to Nicolasa and Pedro Benitez in the state of La Unión, El Salvador. After Nicolasa's untimely death, Pedro remarried; when he also passed away soon after, young Otilia and her siblings were raised by their gracious stepmother, Marcelina Bonilla. Otilia was always grateful for Marcelina's kindness and described her as the best stepmother in the world.

Otilia began working as a farmhand when she was still a child and never received a formal education. She earned extra money by selling the mangos, star fruit, and yucca she foraged and the tamales, bread, and quesadillas she made. Her family regularly hosted community celebrations for saints' feast days throughout her youth, and Otilia enjoyed dancing when the opportunity presented itself. She was a faithful Catholic her entire life and prayed the Rosary daily.

Otilia lived with her siblings as a young adult. In 1951, she gave birth to her only daughter, Esperanza, in Los Ranchos, La Unión. The two relocated to the port city of La Unión to live with Marcelina and Santana, and Otilia found work at a fishing cooperative, de-veining and processing shrimp. Otilia and Esperanza later moved to Santa Rosa de Lima, La Unión, where they lived and worked at a local dining hall in a large house. There, Otilia befriended coworkers and fellow single mothers, Guadalupe González (mother to Norma and Reyna) and Irene González (mother to Miriam and Martha Luz); the women not only worked together but also collectively raised their daughters, forming lifelong family bonds that continue to this day.

When Esperanza emigrated to Los Angeles, CA in 1972, Otilia remained in El Salvador and continued to work and live at the dining hall. This was a difficult period for Otilia, in part due to the country's political and economic instability during the late 1970s. Mother and daughter were reunited at long last when Otilia moved to the United States in July 1982, shortly before the birth of her first grandson. For the rest of her life, Otilia lived with Esperanza and her family, initially in Los Angeles and then in Bakersfield. She helped raise her grandsons (who lovingly refer to her as "Má") and also happily cared for friends' and relatives' children throughout the years.

Otilia was a tireless homemaker who spent her days in constant motion-- cooking, cleaning, laundering, raising chickens and quails, gardening, picking oranges, sewing her own aprons and dresses, and chasing after children. Even in her 90s, Otilia stayed busy around the house and resisted the slower change of pace that eventually became necessary. When she allowed herself the rare moment of rest, she enjoyed watching animal shows on TV, sharing stories with neighbors and friends who stopped by for a visit, and sipping her daily cafe con leche.

Otilia endeared herself to everyone she met, and she kept careful track of her loved ones near and far, praying for and asking after them often. She was the beloved matriarch of her family and the center of a busy home. Even when apparently resting, she remained remarkably aware of the happenings around her, and her quiet but candid commentary sometimes resulted in uproarious laughter. Although petite in stature, Otilia had an enormous impact on the lives of her family and friends, and her absence is profoundly felt. She will be remembered as hard-working and humble, faithful, witty, small but mighty, incredibly empathetic and generous, and truly kind.

The family extends its sincere appreciation to the staff of Hoffman Hospice, including Dulce, Elizabeth, Mayra, Minerva, Elías, Lori, and Kimberly, for their compassionate care. The family is also grateful to Gladys Cruz for her reliable and loving assistance, Reyna and Sandra Reyes for their support and the comforting Salvadorian food, and Lai Pham for her kindness and generosity.

A Catholic funeral Mass for Otilia will be held on Thursday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Parish (900 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93304). Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest (2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313), followed by graveside services and burial. Flowers may be sent to St. Francis Parish.

For the safety of all, precautions related to COVID-19 will be in effect. Guests should wear face masks and maintain social distancing. Verbal condolences and support are most welcome, but hugs should be avoided. A social gathering in celebration of Otilia's life will be arranged for a future date when it is safe for such an event.