|
OTTO L. COOK
June 13, 1930 - September 14, 2019
Otto Leopold Cook born to Edward and Alvina Cook in Bruce Crossing, Michigan was called home to Jesus on September 14, 2019. At sixteen Otto began his life's adventure by installing a whizzer motor on his bicycle and leaving Michigan. His months' long journey led him to his sister in California. Otto enlisted in the US Navy in 1947 where he served with honor until 1951. Otto spent time on Guam and Kwajalein islands maintaining aircraft there and extended his service time when the Korean War began.
After the Navy, Otto worked as a crew chief on T28's at Edwards Air Force base. Otto also studied helicopter maintenance which led him back to Bakersfield, working at the Meadow Fields air park. His helicopter skills led him to assignments in Alaska, Guatemala, and New Zealand. After his Alaska assignment Otto met the love of his life Katherine Louise Thompson in 1956. They married and traveled to New Zealand in 1957, Otto's assignments allowed them to travel throughout the country for 19 months.
Dedication to family life for Otto and Kay began in 1960 with the birth of their eldest son Donald Carl. Robert, Douglas, and Stephanie followed. As the children grew Otto left the aviation industry and began working for Larson's Dairy where he maintained milk delivery trucks, refrigeration systems, and fixed whatever else broke. Otto's favorite tools were duct tape, bailing wire, and his trusty hammer.
Otto's was a dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Square dancing was Otto's passion. Otto and Kay danced for several decades and Otto was President of the Skirts and Flirts square dance club for many years. Telling stories and fixing Volkswagen's were some of his other hobbies. Otto and Kay's travel led them across the United States, as well as trips to Europe, Otto leaves behind his sweetheart of 62 years Katherine Louise Cook, his children Donald C. Cook, Robert J. Cook, Douglas Cook, and Stephanie Wood, grandchildren Douglas A. Cook, Sara Cook, Kazuki Ohashi, Olivia K. Cook, Nathan Wood and Ryan Wood, Daughter-in-laws Diana, Kimberly, and Angelica, Son-in-law Norman Wood, as well as nephews James Gerber and Roger Cook.
The family would also like to recognize the effort and care provided by the staff at Brookdale/Magnolia Place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. John's.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1130 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Rd. Bakersfield, CA. 93311.